Love Island rescheduled due to England v Denmark Euro 2020 semi-final

ITV has confirmed tonight’s episode of Love Island will air at the slightly later time of 10pm, due to England v Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

Episodes of the reality series normally air on ITV2 at 9pm every night but this would clash with coverage of the crucial semi-final at Wembley, which kicks off at 8pm and is being shown in full on ITV.

It’s understandable that ITV2 would want to avoid the clash, given that a record-breaking 20.9 million viewers tuned in to watch England beat Ukraine 4-0 in the previous round, with an even bigger audience likely for tonight’s match.

The move to delay the episode comes after calls from fans who were torn between the two, with several viewers taking to social media expressing their desire for the two to air at different times.

Of course, despite the later start time, there’s still a chance that the start of the episode could cross over with the end of the match in the event that extra time and penalties are required to separate the two sides, so Love Island fans will be hoping the match is settled in 90 minutes.

Although tonight’s episode of Love Island might not be considered quite as much of a must-watch event as the vital match, it looks set to be an exciting episode after last night’s drama.

ITV’s coverage of the football will be fronted by Mark Poutagh, with insight from the likes of Gary Neville, Roy Keane, Emma Hayes and Lee Dixon, as England look to book their place at a first major final since the World Cup in 1966.

Find out how to watch Euro 2020 on TV and read our England v Denmark prediction for a full breakdown of how tonight is likely to play out.

Love Island normally airs new episodes every night on ITV2 at 9pm, except Saturdays. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.