What Love Island did to Dani is too much for some people
"Love Island producers sending Dani that video is literally like when Romeo thought Juliet had died but was actually sleeping..."
Have the producers of Love Island gone too far with their latest pot-stirring antics? Plenty of viewers think so...
With two sets of Islanders currently living in different villas – the original, and new venue Casa Amor – the one true couple, Jack and Dani, have been temporarily split up.
But while other coupled up boys in Casa Amor have had their heads turned by new girls, Jack has behaved impeccably – even choosing to sleep outside on one of the day beds rather than spend the night with another girl, and confessing to the other boys that he loves Dani.
Yet on Sunday night's show, Dani was sent out-of-context footage featuring Jack's shocked reaction to the arrival of his ex Ellie in Casa Amor, reducing Dani to a blubbering wreck who thinks everything she feared, thanks to her past experiences with men, has now come true again.
And viewers are not happy with the Love Island producers...
And there's someone else Love Island fans think may not be too impressed by the way the show has treated his daughter...
RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for comment.
Love Island continues at 9pm