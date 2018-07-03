But while other coupled up boys in Casa Amor have had their heads turned by new girls, Jack has behaved impeccably – even choosing to sleep outside on one of the day beds rather than spend the night with another girl, and confessing to the other boys that he loves Dani.

Yet on Sunday night's show, Dani was sent out-of-context footage featuring Jack's shocked reaction to the arrival of his ex Ellie in Casa Amor, reducing Dani to a blubbering wreck who thinks everything she feared, thanks to her past experiences with men, has now come true again.

And viewers are not happy with the Love Island producers...

And there's someone else Love Island fans think may not be too impressed by the way the show has treated his daughter...

Where do we sign?

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for comment.

Love Island continues at 9pm