This time she'll be mingling with those who have walked those very villa walls and are on the same quest for romance that she is.

Tonight (13th January), Olivia will be entering the villa alongside the likes of Scott Thomas, Gabby Allen and Curtis Pritchard, to name a few, all of whom made it to the final in their respective seasons, but things didn't last in their couples beyond villa walls.

So, why is Olivia returning to Love Island? Read on to find out!

Olivia Hawkins key facts: Age, job and Instagram

Olivia Hawkins. ITV

Age: 29

Job: Social media influencer and actress

Location: Brighton

Instagram: @livhawkinss

Who is Olivia Hawkins?

Olivia Hawkins is a social media influencer who appeared on Love Island in 2023, having previously worked as an actress before entering the villa.

Prior to her Love Island appearance, Olivia had minor acting credits in EastEnders, Top Boy and No Time to Die. She also appeared in a handful of music videos by the likes of Craig David, Matt Terry and Tom Zanetti.

Olivia entered the winter Love Island villa as an OG Islander and lasted up until the seventh week before she was dumped alongside Maxwell.

What season of Love Island was Olivia Hawkins on?

Olivia Hawkins originally appeared on season 9 of Love Island, which aired 16th January to 13th March 2023.

Other Islanders included the likes of Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, as well as Samie Elishi and Tom Clare. The season was subsequently won by Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan - who are now engaged!

What happened between Olivia and Maxwell?

Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Olivia and Maxwell met during Casa Amor and both returned to the villa as a couple. The pair were later dumped after they received the fewest votes from the public.

While leaving in a couple, the pair ultimately called things off just weeks after the show came to an end.

A representative told Goss.ie at the time: "Things weren't the same between Olivia and Maxwell after they left the villa. Life has been hectic and they both decided it was best to end things.

"Olivia is happy to focus on herself right now and has a lot of exciting work projects coming up, including a role in the next Fast & Furious movie. It’s sad it didn’t work out but there’s no hard feelings between them."

What has Olivia Hawkins done since winter Love Island 2023?

Since her appearance on Love Island, Olivia has been travelling, attending red carpets and has launched her own cooking account on TikTok.

Why is Olivia Hawkins returning for Love Island All Stars?

Nearing her 30s, Olivia is "ready to meet a nice man".

Since appearing on Love Island in 2023, Olivia reflected on what she has learnt, telling ITV: "Not to worry too much about what people think, to be myself and not over-analyse every little detail. Just live life and have fun."

She is also ready to dispel some misconceptions that the public may have about her since her first appearance on the show.

"People misinterpret my honesty and how real I am," she explained. "I think I am just very honest and upfront - and people take it the wrong way. Maybe sometimes I do need to keep my opinions to myself, but I'm unapologetically myself."

She continued: "You can never please everyone and I'm OK with being a Marmite character."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Love Island All Stars starts Monday 13th January and airs Sundays to Fridays at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.