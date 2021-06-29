Love Island’s Aaron and Brad’s ‘heads turn’ for new girl Chloe

The new season of Love Island may have kicked off with a fifty second tongues-and-everything snog followed by some sensual toe-sucking and lobe locking, but it would appear that none of the couples are safe following the arrival of new bombshell Chloe Burrows.

Towards the end of last night’s episode, Chloe revealed herself via a voice note after the contestants had coupled up and enjoyed a few glasses of Prosecco, before asking one of the boys to put himself forward for a date with her.

Clearly all the boys are enamoured by the sound of Chloe’s voice, as Toby Aromolaran – currently coupled up with Kaz Kamwi – heads outside to announce that all of the boys will be going on a date with her – which Aaron Francis describes as “one of the easiest decisions of my life”.

“Me and the boys have decided,” he tells the girls around the fire pit. “Chloe’s a new girl She’s all alone outside. So, we’re going to decide to welcome her in by all of us going and not just choosing one person to go.”

ITV

Brad McClelland, who is paired up with Faye Winter, seems to be having his head turned by Chloe during their date, as he asks her who she is most attracted to. Fishing much, Brad?

“You’re all really good looking but I’m way more into personality. You’re all really handsome and nice to look at so I can’t complain but I don’t know any of you,” she replies.

Chloe has just 24 hours to pick a boy to couple up with, which will leave one female islander single.

Later on, she pulls Aaron aside for a chat about his job as a luxury events host, before sharing her thoughts about him in the beach hut: “Aaron is so lovely. He’s got a bit about him. He was so much easier to talk to which really surprised me because he was too cool yesterday. But he’s lovely and he’s smart.”

ITV

Is Aaron playing it cool though? He later reflects: “She’s a lovely girl but we’ve only spoken a couple of times. We’ll see what happens.”

Chloe also enjoys another one-to-one with Brad and asks him that all-important Love Island classic: “So, you’re not putting all your eggs in one basket?”

Brad replies: “For me, it’s more of who I can be comfortable around. I would say I’ve got good conversation but I haven’t got what I would class as chat like a salesman.”

Chloe seems impressed as she tells him he’s got a “way with words” and “puts things quite well”.

So, could Chloe be about to go for Aaron, leaving Shannon Singh on her lonesome, or will she pick Brad, breaking up his pairing with Faye?

Or will she throw a curveball, and pick someone we’re least expecting? That is the beauty of Love Island, we’ll have to wait and find out.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITV Hub on weekdays and Sunday nights at 9pm.