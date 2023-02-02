From furious fire pit fights and tears over turned heads to bombshells blowing away the boys, the last few episodes have certainly kept us entertained with all the dating drama – and last night, the islanders were surprised by another dumping.

We're approaching the end of Love Island 's third week and it's certainly been an eventful one!

With the boys picking this time, yet another girl had to pack her bags and leave the South African villa, however with two male bombshells making their arrival yesterday, the Love Island ladies were finally getting lucky.

If you missed last night's episode, make sure to watch our latest recap video above – and check out RadioTimes.com's brand new companion show, The Love Island Lowdown, for all the latest gossip, behind-the-scenes theories and Week 3 predictions.

Zara became the latest islander to be dumped from the villa. ©ITV Plc

Episode 17 kicked off with another recoupling, and while we expected Will Young to pick Jessie Wynter, Shaq Muhammad to choose Tanya Manhenga and Spencer Wilks to go for Olivia Hawkins, there were a few surprises around the fire pit.

Aaron Waters went for Lana Jenkins again, telling her that she "deserved more than what she got" from Ron Hall – and he's not wrong. Meanwhile, Kai Fagan picked Samie Elishi, leaving Tanyel Revan vulnerable to elimination before Ron chose her.

With just Tom Clare left to pick, it was between his two former flames Ellie Spence and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown, and after Tuesday's row, viewers wouldn't have been stunned to learn that he went with Ellie. The islanders said goodbye to Zara, who was one of the main reasons why the show was starting to deliver the drama – she will be missed!

After the recoupling, Ron pulled Lana for yet another chat, telling her that he "still always wants to be around" her. Lana replied saying that she's always felt "second best" and that "actions speak louder than words". Ron needs to be gone, where Lana is concerned.

Meanwhile, Shaq and Tanya are only growing stronger, with Shaq declaring his love for her just 17 days into the competition! Let's hope this honeymoon period lasts.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The next day, the girls were finally treated to a new batch of boys as HR advisor Jordan Odofin and recruitment consultant Casey O'Gorman entered the villa – and even Tanya joked that she wished she could "rewind" back in time. Shaq, cover your ears!

It wasn't long before the boys received a text telling them that it was date time, with Casey picking Lana and Jordan picking Tanyel – that's definitely karma for Kai and Ron! Jordan told Tanyel that he's ready to "settle down" and find a "life partner", while Casey is into Lana and isn't afraid to "stir things in the villa".

Back at the ranch, Kai realised that all the boys have "f****d their relationships up" – to put it eloquently – and Shaq completely lost his cool with Ron's indecisiveness, telling him that he's treated Lana like a "safety net".

More like this

Ending on that dramatic cliffhanger, we'll have to tune in tonight to find out whether Shaq and Ron can reconcile.

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.