Love Island's Olivia Attwood reveals her favourite couple this season

While we all have our favourite pairings, Love Island alumn Olivia Attwood has revealed her's from this year's season of the ITV2 reality show.

Last night's episode of Love Island proved to be the most exciting one so far, with the Casa Amor recoupling resulting in a few explosive moments.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview last month ahead of her ITV2 docuseries Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich, the TV star said that she's a fan of Luca Bish and Gemma Owen.

Luca and Gemma on Love Island 2022 ITV

"I'm not that up to date but it doesn't feel like anyone's in a really couple yet," she said. "I like that Luca and Gemma. They're aesthetically stunning, really cute.

She continued: "But I saw online today that people are conspiracy theory-ing that maybe she's not as into it.

"So that's probably one to watch but they were really cute for me before. We'll see what happens now."

Luca and Gemma have been one of season 8's most longstanding couples, having coupled up together on day five of the competition.

In last night's recoupling, they both chose to stick together with Gemma returning to the villa alone from Casa Amor.

Attwood took part in Love Island's third season, coming in third place alongside her then-boyfriend Chris Hughes.

She is now the host of ITV2 docuseries Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich, which explores the world of selling sexual content online.

Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich is available to stream on ITV2. Love Island airs at 9pm nightly on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

