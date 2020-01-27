Fresh out the villa, Connor, 25, told press including RadioTimes.com that he believed the 21-year-old’s “head could be turned.”

“It’s still early on in the Villa. Her head could be turned,” he said.

Get all the latest Love Island news and gossip direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Nevertheless, Connor admitted that he wouldn’t hold it against Sophie if she was to move on.

More like this

“I want her to enjoy the experience. It’s a once in a lifetime thing. I wouldn’t have any grudges against her. I do just want her to be happy,” he added.

On Sunday night’s episode, Love Island host Laura Whitmore made a surprise return to the villa to announce that a shock dumping would leave either Connor or Sophie dumped from the villa.

In the past, viewers have seen some contestants walk from the show to follow love – take former contestant Rykard Jenkins, who quit series two, after his partner at the time, Rachel Fenton, was dumped.

So, was Connor hoping Sophie would "do a Rykard" and follow after him?

“I wouldn’t want her second-guessing things and regretting anything. Whatever she does, I’m happy for her,” he said.

Love Island Sophie and Connor (©ITV)

Connor might not be convinced Sophie will wait for him, but that’s not to say the 25-year-old has given up on their relationship.

Despite being split up by the other islanders, Connor revealed he will be waiting for Sophie on the outside, saying: “I will wait for her. I’m in no rush to meet someone else.”

When asked if he had a message for medical PA Sophie, he responded: “I’d say, ‘Follow your heart and I want you to be happy, and just enjoy the ride.’ Whatever happens, happens. And if we end up meeting up, let’s just see what happens. I just want her to be happy, really.”

Advertisement

Love Island airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9pm