The new singleton is introduced after the initial coupling has taken place, with five girls and five guys being paired up together.

When the new boy then enters, he has just 24 hours to decide which couple he wants to break up - and which of his new male friends he is willing to shove aside and leave at risk of being dumped so early on.

Basically, it's exactly what happened last year when Jess Shears came in as a late islander on episode one.

Presenter Caroline Flack introduces the twist to the contestants, reminding them that there is a lot at stake – even at this stage of the game.

“In 24 hours, he will be coupling up with one of your girls, leaving one of you single and vulnerable," she says. "Because you know the rules. To stay on Love Island you have to be in a couple. I’m going to leave you lot to get to know each other. Don’t forget in eight weeks time the public will be voting for their favourite couple. That couple could stand to win a massive £50,000 and be crowned the winners of Love Island 2018.”

Kendall says later on that the boys are visibly shook: “All the boys seem quite panicked…well obviously that’s natural.”

And, as one final teaser, the mystery sixth man's speech before announcing his decision has been revealed, though his identity and that of the couple he breaks up are still unclear.

“It’s not easy coming in as the sixth boy, especially as the last islander coming in, and having to essentially take one of the girls off one of the boys, but I’m sure you boys would all have to do the same in my position," he says. "The decision that I’ve made is based on the chats that I have had. I’ve tried to get to know all of you one by one.”

Tune in tonight - when all will be revealed.

Love Island begins at 9pm on Monday 4th June on ITV2