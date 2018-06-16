Two new girls are about to enter Love Island 2018 and viewers are desperate for one of them to be right for Alex
20-year-old Ellie from Newcastle and 21-year-old Zara from Essex are both set to enter the villa following Friday's dumping. But fans aren't convinced they're the answer to Dr Alex's prayers
Two new girls are set to enter the Love Island 2018 villa this Sunday – but will either of them be right for unlucky-in-love Dr Alex?
That's the question on fans' minds after the new girls were teased during Friday night's episode.
The dumping of Hayley and Charlie means there are 'beds to fill' in the ITV2 show – but fans aren't exactly convinced that either of the new recruits will fall for Alex.
20-year-old Ellie from Newcastle and 21-year-old Zara from Essex will both join the show on Sunday night.
And after surviving the latest public vote, will Alex finally have a chance to find a girl that's right for him? Or will the whole sorry Eyal/Megan saga raise its ugly head again?
Viewers are hoping for the former, and are already closely analysing the new girls for signs of compatibility.
Although fans also know that it won't be a straightforward move for Alex.
Some aren't even convinced either of them will be the answer to Alex's prayers.