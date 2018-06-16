The dumping of Hayley and Charlie means there are 'beds to fill' in the ITV2 show – but fans aren't exactly convinced that either of the new recruits will fall for Alex.

20-year-old Ellie from Newcastle and 21-year-old Zara from Essex will both join the show on Sunday night.

And after surviving the latest public vote, will Alex finally have a chance to find a girl that's right for him? Or will the whole sorry Eyal/Megan saga raise its ugly head again?

Viewers are hoping for the former, and are already closely analysing the new girls for signs of compatibility.

Although fans also know that it won't be a straightforward move for Alex.

Some aren't even convinced either of them will be the answer to Alex's prayers.