Following massive hits with shows like Love Is Blind and Too Hot to Handle , the streamer is doubling down on that type of content with new seasons of those shows and some brand new series on the way.

Long gone are the days when Netflix would just give us top-quality scripted shows, as it's now going full steam ahead with the reality romance angle in 2022.

Yes, Love Is Blind is confirmed to be coming back for season 3. The show, which sees people get engaged before actually meeting face to face, became yet another addictive watch when it first aired on the streaming service in 2020.

In fact, the series is such a hit that not only is the third run on the way, but seasons 4 and 5 have both been announced too - so plenty of Love Is Blind fun to come over the next couple of years.

Season 2 still has more to come first though with a new special, Love Is Blind: After the Altar, coming later in the year.

Too Hot to Handle is staying on Netflix for the foreseeable future as season 4 of that is also coming later in 2022, while Indian Matchmaking season 2 premieres this year as well - with the same people behind that also bringing us Jewish Matchmaking.

That's far from all though – Dated and Related, which is thankfully not what the name may suggest, will see siblings become each other's "wingman" as they attempt to find love with one of the people who knows them the best by their side.

Love on the Spectrum is getting a US version too and Netflix will be home to it.

And not only that, but we also have a new, as yet unnamed, series coming that will see contestants from all the big Netflix reality shows join forces - a dating Avengers, if you will.

While we do not have a name for that one yet, we do have the synopsis, which reads: "Singles from Netflix reality shows have done some crazy things to find love. But they're still single.

"In this new series, they will couple up to match each other and themselves in hopes of finding the perfect match. Stars will include participants from Too Hot to Handle, Love Is Blind, The Circle, Selling Tampa, among others."

Nick Lachey is on board to host whatever this turns out to be called. And Nick is also on hand to presenting The Ultimatum, a series that puts engaged couples to the test to see if they really are ready for marriage. After the first season of that ends, an all-queer season will follow.

So, if you love your Netflix reality romance, then you'll have no shortage of things to get hooked on this year!

