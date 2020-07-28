All Netflix’s Indian Matchmaking couples – where they are now

Netflix’s latest dating show, Indian Matchmaking, has been met with mixed reviews since it dropped on the streaming site, with many accusing it of focusing on themes which are “sexist”, “colourist” and “misogynistic”.

Following its debut, Doctor Who star Mandip Gill admitted that she found herself “stressed out” while watching the show.

The series sees professional “auntie” Sima Taparia, who runs a dating service for Indian and Indian-Americans, trying to find a compatible match for her customers with input from their parents.

After its final episode, the series left it open-ended as to whether any of the couples featured in the programme stayed together.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Netflix contestants.

Aparna Shewakramani

According to interviews with The L.A Times and OprahMag.com, sadly (or not, depending on how you feel about the show) none of the couples featured are actually still a couple.

This includes Aparna, who dated three men on the show – Dilip, Jay and Shekar.

Three certainly wasn’t a magic number for her, as she walked away from the show alone.

However, Aparna – who was arguably the star of the show – doesn’t hold any grudges, and has kept in contact with everyone.

She told OprahMag: “We’re actually good friends. That’s a positive experience that came out of the show. To walk away with three people you can relate to, and who are good and kind and grounded, is a success in my book.”

Pradhyuman Maloo

At the start of the show, Pradhyuman revealed that he’d declined over 100 marriage proposals, as he’d not met the right woman.

That was until he met Rushali Rai, a model, actress, and self-professed bookworm.

The pair appeared to hit it off on their first date, however, it soon became another marriage proposal Pradhyuman wouldn’t be taking up.

“We had different paths in life and we respected that and moved ahead. I’m still looking for the right one,” Pradhyuman told the L.A. Times.

Although things didn’t work out on the show, it doesn’t mean that things couldn’t blossom off air, however.

Judging by both Rushali and Pradhyuman’s Instagram activity, they’re still in touch and have even been swapping likes!

Vyasar Ganesan

One of the most-loved characters on the show, guidance counsellor and pop-culture obsessed Vyasar put a smile on many faces, including Sima’s.

It’s a shame he wasn’t as lucky in the relationship department.

Despite Sima’s face reader predicting that he and veterinarian Rishi were meant to be, things didn’t work out between them.

“It’s no one’s fault. Matchmaking really is tough. Both people I was matched with were truly wonderful, inspiring individuals who I’m proud to call friends,” Vyasar, who is still single, told the L.A. Times.

Netflix

Ankita Bansal

Ankita didn’t manage to find a husband in Indian Matchmaking. However, she did develop something else – a bigger passion for her career. Towards the end of the series, the Delhi-based entrepreneur decided to focus on herself and her growing denim empire.

Producer Smriti Mundhra says she and Ankita have grown close as a result of the show.

“I admire her so much. She smashes so many stereotypes of what we expect of what a nice, submissive, Indian girl to be,” Mundhra said.

Nadia Jagessar

On the show, Sima set her up with two promising matches: Vinay Chadha and Shekar Jayaraman.

Viewers watched Nadia and Vinay’s relationship from their first date, to the end when he stood her up for the second time.

But it seems there could have been more to their split story than we first thought.

Netflix

Vinay recently shared a lengthy post on his Instagram, alleging that Nadia was actually the one who “broke” his heart.

He said: “The meeting dinner with her friends never happened. I was left heartbroken and ghosted.”

After the Vinay situation, Nadia and her mum flew to Chicago to meet Shekar.

The date went well—but their chemistry faded once the cameras stopped rolling, with Nadia telling L.A. Times: “Being off camera definitely changed the dynamic between myself and the matches that I had continued talking to, and obviously, the change was not positive. It helped me learn more about myself and what I’m looking for in a future partner.”

Akshay Jakhete

Netflix

Preeti, Akshay’s mother, often cited her younger son’s relationship status as the root cause for most of her health problems.

Although he’s only 25, and didn’t even have a partner, Preeti was desperate for Akshay to get married, so much so, she even set a date.

And as wild as they may have seemed, his mother’s prayers were on the way to being answered, with Akshay getting furthest in the arranged marriage process out of all the cast members.

He was set to marry a girl named Radhika. Off-camera, however, Akshay called off the ceremony.

“A few days later, there were some things which we found out that did not go down well with us, and eventually I called it off,” he told the L.A Times in a cryptic statement.

Akshay is still single, but his next lady will only have to look to his mother for inspiration – because that is exactly what he’s looking for, saying on the show: “I want someone just like my mother. I am very close to her, extremely close.”

Indian Matchmaking is available to stream on Netflix.