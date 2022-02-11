Over the first couple of episodes the Love Is Blind season 2 cast will get acquainted, but only some of them will make it out of the pods as engaged couples, who will have just four weeks to work on their relationships, before their big day arrives.

Season 2 of Netflix's Love is Blind has now begun, introducing us to 30 new singletons who are hoping to find love in the famous pods.

Out of 30 contestants, 12 managed to form deeper connections in the pods, but will they make it down the aisle?

Here's a list of the Love Is Blind season 2 couples.

WARNING: Contains Spoilers about the Love Is Blind season 2 couples.

Love Is Blind season 2 couples

Danielle and Nick

Nick and Danielle on Love Is Blind

Instagrams: @dnellruhl and @nthompson513

Danielle and Nick were the first couple to get engaged on series two, with the pair even dropping the L-word before even leaving the pods. And it was love at first sight when they saw each other for the first time. Things got a little bit rocky in Mexico, after Danielle got sick and missed out on the couples' night and her mind began to wander. And in a preview for the next set of episodes, it looked like there could be trouble ahead for these two.

Abhishek "Shake" and Deepti

Deepti and Abhishek

Instagrams: @thepuppydoc and @lifewithdeeps

Despite both admitting they weren't each other's usual types, Abhishek and Deepti decided to give things a go as they had a lot in common. And when they met for the first time, Shake performed a cute Indian tradition by touching her feet, which is what Indian women usually do to their husband's as a sign of respect.

During their trip to Mexico, it looked like like Shake could be having second thoughts, though, as he told Jarrette he wasn't physically attracted to Deeps and being with her was like hanging out with his "aunt" - ouch!

Will their physical connection be able to grow?

Shaina and Kyle

Shaina and Kyle

Instagrams: @shaina.hurley and @kyleabrams10

Kyle and Shaina hit it off from the start, and he decided to put a ring on it, popping the question with a family heirloom. However, Shaina started to worry whether their religious differences would make a relationships impossible, with Kyle being an atheist. Nevertheless, she said yes, although she did confess her love to Shayne before leaving the pod, but he turned he down for Natalie.

Kyle and Shaina managed to make it to the couples trip to Mexico, but, doubt kicked in again and she left the trip early. And in a preview for the upcoming episodes, she meets Shayne for the first time, and it looks like she's still feeling him!

Something tells us Kyle and Shaina's journey down the aisle won't be plain-sailing.

Shayne and Natalie

Shayne and Natalie

Instagrams: @shaynejansen and @natalieminalee

He might have confused her for Shaina in the pods and then proceeded to ask her what she's wearing, but Natalie and Shayn were one of the couples to make it official and get engaged on the show. And in Mexico, it looked like these two could be a match made in heaven. However, judging by a preview of upcoming episodes, which show Natalie in tears, it seems the honeymoon period could be about to end.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Mallory and Salvador

Mallory and Salvador

Instagrams: @malloryzapata and @salvadior08

Despite a proposal from Jarrette, Mallory's heart was with Salvador, with the pair leaving the pods as an engaged couples. However, by the time they got to Mexico, things were looking a hit rocky. And when Mallory met Jarrette for the first time, it didn't look good as Sal threatened to go home.

Jarrette and Iyanna

Jarrette and Iyanna

Instagrams: @thejjones_05 and @iyanna.amor

These two formed a strong bond from the get-go, although Jarrette couldn't quite work out if his feelings were stronger for Iyanna or Mallory. After being turned down by Mal, he decided to pop the question to Iyanna instead. In Mexico, it looked like there could be something good between them, but could Jarrette's feelings for Mal get in the way of what he and Iyanna could have?

Love Is Blind season two is available to stream on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. See what else is on with our TV Guide. Also visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for more.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.