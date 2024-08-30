Following the recent reunion special, Sabrina told RadioTimes.com that the events took a very real and heavy toll on her mental health, but reassured fans that she is "coming out the other side now".

"I actually found it really difficult," she began. "Obviously, things didn't work out quite how I hoped it was going to work out, so this was actually a really difficult year for me.

"I was diagnosed with depression, I was put on anxiety tablets for the first time in my life, and I had a lot of anticipatory grief that I had to work through for the life that I thought I was going to have following the show."

Sabrina continued: "So the first five, six months of this year were incredibly difficult for me, but I feel like I'm coming out the other side now. It's quite nice to be back and around the girls.

"I isolated myself for a long time, but being back with the people who understand what you've been through has been really lovely... I was a bit overwhelmed when it first came out and I kind of ignored it for a couple of weeks.

"But I'm embracing it now and I'm enjoying it."

Sabrina on her wedding day. Netflix

The reality star had previously explained her mindset going into her wedding day, explaining that there was an internal clash between her "logical mind" and "heart" as she walked down the aisle to meet Steven for the first time in person.

She explained: "My heart was like, 'This is your person, of course you're going to marry him – this makes perfect sense.'

"[But] my logical mind was being like, 'It's not been enough time, you haven't experienced the outside world together. You don't know anything about where he lives, his work, [or] any kind of key things that really matter in a relationship.'"

Sabrina added: "I think, for me, I just wish I had listened to my intuition a little bit more. That's probably a lesson I've learned the hard way."

While coming back from such a profound heartbreak has not been easy, Sabrina appears ready to draw positives from the experience, including by hosting a "'Thank God I'm not married' party in Greece" in October (via The Sun).

The Love Is Blind UK star said she has invited everyone who attended the wedding.

If you're struggling or wish to know more about mental health issues and depression, you can contact Mind's Infoline at 0300 123 3393 or visit www.mind.org.uk.

