Jossa was placed in a glass box filled with creepy critters before being hoiked up into the air.

“Help me!” she screamed as Kate told her “I’m coming!”

The trio will have to work together to collect stars for camp, which could prove to be a struggle for Andy and Kate who are dressed as an ant and a superhero, respectively.

They will be hoping to match Nadine Coyle's 10 stars after she smashed her Movile Home challenge on Monday night's show.

As a result she secured a dinner of duck for her fellow campmates.

Tonight's show will also see one more member of the jungle camp evicted after Cliff Parisi became the latest casualty.

I'm A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm