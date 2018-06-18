Jack lets slip that Dr Alex has a kiss on tonight's Love Island
Has Alex *finally* met a girl who raises his pulse?
On Sunday night, new girls Ellie and Zara arrived on the show – and the news that two arrivals were about to make their way in made Alex literally jump for joy:
And now, during an interview on Love Island: Aftersun, Jack Fincham has revealed that Alex has made a move on one of the girls.
Jack was asked by Caroline Flack via a link up to the villa: "are you hoping one of the new girls steals Alex’s heart?"
To which he replied: "So badly. They had a date and everything and he’s gone for a kiss…" at which point Dani Dyer, who was sat next to him, basically told him to shh and covered up Jack's revelation with a "nothing, nothing!"
As if we weren't already totally excited for tonight's show already!
Love Island airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2