On Sunday night, new girls Ellie and Zara arrived on the show – and the news that two arrivals were about to make their way in made Alex literally jump for joy:

And now, during an interview on Love Island: Aftersun, Jack Fincham has revealed that Alex has made a move on one of the girls.

Jack was asked by Caroline Flack via a link up to the villa: "are you hoping one of the new girls steals Alex’s heart?"

To which he replied: "So badly. They had a date and everything and he’s gone for a kiss…" at which point Dani Dyer, who was sat next to him, basically told him to shh and covered up Jack's revelation with a "nothing, nothing!"

As if we weren't already totally excited for tonight's show already!

Love Island airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2