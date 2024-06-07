Under the supervision of host Nick Lachey, they will partake in "compatibility challenges". If they win, they get a chance to play Cupid and bring in one or two new faces to heighten the stakes.

The couple considered the most compatible at the end of the show by the rest of the villa will be crowned the winners, but before all the drama that is sure to unfold, let's meet contestant Izzy Zapata.

Who is Izzy Zapata?

The cast of Perfect Match season 2. Netflix

Age: 32

Instagram: @izzyzapata_

Job: Sales Associate

From: Corpus Christi, Texas

What has Izzy said about Perfect Match?

Izzy penned on his Instagram: "From talking to ladies behind a wall, to meeting them face to face in person. Will I find my Perfect Match?"

What happened to Izzy on Love is Blind?

During his time on Love is Blind season 5, Izzy almost got hitched to Stacy Snyder but was left at the altar. Stacy said they knew they weren't going to say "I do". This was due to Stacy's concerns about Izzy's finances.

During the episode, she told her would-be-husband she didn't think it was the right time for them to marry and said they should work on themselves first. Izzy was understanding about her reasons. They did try to work things out, but during the reunion show, it was revealed they hadn't spoken for a year. However, they're still on good terms.

Stacy told Entertainment Weekly: "He was worried about looking stupid or rejected up there, and I was like, 'Don't show up. I'll handle this.' It was more like he wanted everyone to know that the love was real and that he's saying, 'I'm always going to be a yes to you, even though I know you're not there.'

"Parts of it were sad for me, and the other parts were somewhat romantic, I guess, but it wasn't fun."

However, he waited until their last date to tell her about his low credit score and finances, which Stacy says was the final straw. Izzy had waited to tell her despite Stacy asking multiple times.

Izzy revealed during the reunion episode they hadn't spoken for a year even though they initially tried to mend things, but are now on good terms. He said: "We went out on a date and talked at her place. Something in my gut knew something was off.

"I just asked, 'Are you even feeling this?' And she just said she didn't and she couldn't right now. I, in that moment, was shocked... I was so mad at her after that because I thought we were really gonna try."

How to watch Perfect Match

You can watch season 2 of Perfect Match on Netflix from Friday 7th June.

Perfect Match returns on Friday 7th June on Netflix. Season 1 is available to watch on Netflix now.

