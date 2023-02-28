Five couples made it to the final round, but only one could be crowned, and after the Perfect Match cast returned to vote, the show's host Nick Lachey revealed that Georgia Hassarati and Dom Gabriel were the first ever winners.

After weeks of challenges to prove that they're the "perfect match" and lots of matching and unmatching, Netflix's latest dating show Perfect Match came to an end with the winning couple being announced.

"It was incredibly tight between two couples, literally decided by one vote. I can now reveal, the couple voted as The Perfect Match is... Dom and Georgia."

Georgia and Dom on Perfect Match. Netflix

"I knew you were my perfect match, but I didn't know we were the Perfect Match," Georgia told Dom as they celebrated with a bottle of champagne.

The couple were then awarded an all-expenses-paid vacation for one week to anywhere of their choice.

The final saw Georgia and Dom, Izzy and Bartise, Chloe and Shayne, Kariselle and Joey, and LC and Nick compete for the title.

Previously on the show, Joey popped the question and asked Kariselle to marry him.

Speaking at the finale, Joey said: "You don't have to be the Perfect Match because we already are a perfect match," before sharing a kiss with Kariselle.

"I don't care about anyone else's opinions of us, I know that I am certain that Shayne is my perfect match," Chloe Veitch insisted.

"I already won the minute that Georgia chose me as her match," Dom said. "This makes it so much better."

The duo then decided that they'd be heading to The Maldives for their trip.

