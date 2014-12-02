Jimmy on the other hand has barely been off screen. From turning aerobics instructor to freaking out when his microphone cable brushed his ear, he’s lifted campers’ mood with his booming voice and bouncy personality. He’s been nervous as hell during trials in a is-the-beep-machine-going-to-break kind of way. He was a walking bundle of unpredictable energy that made the show exciting.

And of course he had his blooming good jungle ‘bromance’, dubbed 'Joggy', going with Foggy, who was left sobbing at the loss of his mate. No more man hugs, no more pranks, no more renditions of Sweet Home Alabama… sigh.

It seems Jimmy may have shot himself in the foot after his row with X Factor star Jake Quickenden. Jimmy was on route for the final, if not the jungle crown, according to the bookies. His comments about the singer’s skills and level of fame appeared to quickly turn people off of him. It was just “banter” Jimmy explained after exiting the camp. And, come on, isn’t this what we want? A bit of feistiness, a bit of ‘who’s the most famous of them all?’ as the celebs scrape rice and beans out of a pot? Last year there was even a task that asked them to line up based on their level of fame. High emotions in camp is part and parcel of the show.

Tinchy’s clearly a nice guy, and maybe he and MC Buerk will step up to take the ‘bromance’ crown – after all we had high hopes after their initial meeting and all of that special handshake business – but it’ll be a quiet place without Joggy.

