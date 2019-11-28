However, Wright's wife Nancy Hallam (whom eagle-eyed viewers will recognise from the photo that Wright was caught talking to in the jungle) has defended her husband's "tetchy" behaviour.

“I think everyone gets a bit tetchy after a while. I don’t think it’s anything particular between them," Hallam told The Sun. "They’re both quite strong characters... He has his moments but he’s doing well.”

She continued: “I can’t wait to see him. It’s been a long time not seeing him. I think he’s doing brilliantly. Lots of challenges but he’s doing really well.”

Wright and fellow camper James Haskell recently missed out on a star in a painstakingly tense Bushtucker trial, Deadly Dungeon, which saw the pair crawling over the prize in the darkness.

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm