The fourteenth series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is well underway with TOWIE's Gemma Collins having already quit, that eating trial returning tonight and a bromance already bubbling along nicely between rapper Tinchy Stryder and broadcaster Michael Buerk.

But before we get onto the business of hosts Ant and Dec crowning this year's King or Queen of the jungle, taking over from last year's winner Kian Egan, we wanted to look back at some facts and figures from series gone by.