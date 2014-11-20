I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in numbers
From the number of snakes to the total number of campmates, here's how Ant and Dec's jungle show breaks down into stats
The fourteenth series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is well underway with TOWIE's Gemma Collins having already quit, that eating trial returning tonight and a bromance already bubbling along nicely between rapper Tinchy Stryder and broadcaster Michael Buerk.
But before we get onto the business of hosts Ant and Dec crowning this year's King or Queen of the jungle, taking over from last year's winner Kian Egan, we wanted to look back at some facts and figures from series gone by.
There are plenty of things to keep count of after all. How many campers have sat nervously around that campfire? How many crickets and cockroaches have out eye-balled the famous faces? Exactly how many people does resident medical expert Medic Bob have to treat each day?
Graphic by RT's Jacob Howard
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9:00pm on ITV
