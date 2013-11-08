2. While he’s often referred to as Doctor Bob (even on his own website) he’s not actually a medical doctor... But don’t fear jungle-dwelling celebrities, Bob is a pre-hospital care practitioner and intensive care paramedic.

3. In total, Bob has four degrees: Paramedicine, Nursing, Pre-hospital Medicine and Wildlife Biology (good for protecting the creepy crawlies from those nasty celebs in the bushtucker trails).

4. Bob was the medical supervisor for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Sydney 2000 Olympic games.

5. He is also the medic on the German version of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here – Ich Bin Ein Star-Holt Mich Hier Raus! – filmed in the same camp after the UK show finishes (for the German celebs' sake, here's hoping they clean out the jungle toilet between series).

6. Bob’s so popular in Germany they made a pop song about him.

7. Yes of course we have a clip.

8. Bob is a dab hand on a movie set too, with expertise in special effects makeup. Bob’s worked on The Matrix, The Piano, Queen of the Damned, Vertical Limit and more.

9. Bob is so good he was awarded the Order of Australian Medal (OAM) in celebration of his services to the community, Australian stage and film and for his work as a paramedic.

10. Bob’s written a book entitled Catching the travel bug. He describes it as a “common sense, practical guide to safe travel with Medic Bob”.