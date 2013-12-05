The celebrities in the camp had to order themselves in terms of their fame, while Lucy Pargeter and David Emanuel had to attempt to get the same order while seeing off the advances of two ostriches elsewhere in the jungle.

Rebecca Adlington found the whole thing cringey and backed off. Joey Essex decided this was the worst game in the world and hid in his hammock, Amy Willerton willingly popped herself at the least popular end, while Alfonso Ribeiro demanded: “I’m famous everywhere in the world.”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star then went on to lecture everyone on how people’s perception of fame differed, before Rebecca reminded him no one actually knew his real name and only knew him as Carlton.

Just details, eh Fonsy? “Ok, so they might not know my name…” he admitted, before going on to explain how many continents he’d been on.

Anyway, the whole thing was totally worth it for the Twiglets. Alfonso particularly seemed to take to the flavour, describing them as tasting like someone had taken a pretzel, shoved it up their arse and then burnt it.

They’ll have that on the packet by the end of the week for sure.

Things perked up later when they all won emails from home and sat around the campfire crying. Who said camping isn’t fun?

Snooker player Steve Davis was later voted out of the camp as the show rumbles on towards the crowning of this year’s King or Queen of the jungle.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 8:30pm on ITV

