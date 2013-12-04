I'm A Celebrity 2013: Steve Davis is voted out of the jungle
Snooker ace Steve Davis is the latest celebrity to leave the Australian camp
Snooker player Steve Davis has been voted out of the camp.
The I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2013 star burst onto the scene, whipping up his fellow Essex celebs Joey Essex and Laila Morse in a fight to have the best team.
He's been a font of knowledge among the camp - allowing the various Joey-isms to wash over him - as he aced a brain teaser challenge and (the oh so intelligent) sucking and spitting task along the way.
The snooker star also had a bash at cooking and was one of the lucky three to enjoy a Halfway Holiday and see his wife along the way.
Steve also admitted he peed in the creek and joked he couldn't council a crying Annabel while he was having a s***. So you know, we learnt a lot about ol'Steve!
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tomorrow night at 8:30pm