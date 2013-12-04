He's been a font of knowledge among the camp - allowing the various Joey-isms to wash over him - as he aced a brain teaser challenge and (the oh so intelligent) sucking and spitting task along the way.

The snooker star also had a bash at cooking and was one of the lucky three to enjoy a Halfway Holiday and see his wife along the way.

Steve also admitted he peed in the creek and joked he couldn't council a crying Annabel while he was having a s***. So you know, we learnt a lot about ol'Steve!

