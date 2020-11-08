"I'm A Celebrity has robust health and safety measures and protocols in place in order to operate safely within COVID-19 guidelines."

The news arrives just one week before I'm A Celebrity's 20th series is due to start, with this year's line-up camping out in a historic castle in North Wales instead of the Australian jungle due to the pandemic.

Filming for the show is set to go ahead at Gwrych Castle in Abergele despite the current Welsh lockdown, which ends on Monday 9th November.

ITV is expected to announce the I'm a Celebrity 2020 line-up during a special hosted by Ant and Dec called A Jungle Story, with the likes of former Strictly Come Dancing professional AJ Pritchard, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire and EastEnders star Jessica Plummer rumoured to be competing in the upcoming series.

I'm A Celebrity - a Jungle Story will see long-time presenters Ant and Dec look back on the last 19 series of the reality show ahead of the upcoming Wales-based season.

The duo took on their first ever Bushtucker Trial for the special, with I'm A Celebrity 2016 winner Joel Dommett challenging the presenters to eat a variety of jungle-based creepy crawlies.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! premieres on ITV on Sunday 15th November. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.