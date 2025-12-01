I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! kick started last month on ITV and later this week, a brand new King or Queen of the Jungle will be crowned.

The series began on 16th November, with audiences introduced to the star-studded cast, comprised of Martin Kemp, Ruby Wax, Angry Ginge, Kelly Brook, Eddie Kadi, Alex Scott, Jack Osbourne, Aitch, Shona McGarty and Lisa Riley.

Two latecomers then joined the camp in the form of Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson and since, two campmates have been eliminated.

But it will all come down to one moment, as the public will be given the chance to vote for their favourite campmate.

So, when is the I'm a Celebrity 2025 final? Read on to find out.

When is the I'm a Celebrity 2025 final?

CONFIRMED: The I'm a Celebrity 2025 final will air on Sunday 7th December on ITV1 and ITVX.

What time is the I'm a Celebrity 2025 on TV?

I'm a Celebrity 2025 cast. ITV

The I'm a Celebrity 2025 final will kick off at 9pm on Sunday night.

The episode will be jam-packed and will conclude at 10:40pm, with fans being treated to an addition 40 minutes of jungle antics.

Who are the I'm a Celebrity 2025 finalists?

The finalists for I'm a Celebrity 2025 are yet to be revealed, with the iconic cyclone challenge expected to come in the days leading up to the final.

We'll be sure to keep this page updated with the latest once we know more!

