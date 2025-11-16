The nights are getting darker and Ant and Dec are nowhere to be found in the UK, so that can only mean one thing: I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here is back!

Returning for a 25th series on ITV, the series welcomes 10 celebrities who will certainly be put through their paces as they head to the famed Australian jungle, stripped of their luxuries and contact with the outside world.

Amongst the line-up this year is rapper Aitch, who isn't to be confused with Ian 'H' Watkins from Steps.

Headed down under, Aitch is looking forward to meeting the other celebrities and hearing their stories, even if that does come with a sided of the dreaded Bushtucker Trials.

But just who is Aitch? Read on to learn more about the musician ahead of I'm a Celebrity 2025.

Who is Aitch?

Aitch. Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Age: 25

Job: Rapper

Instagram: @aitch

Aitch, real name Harrison James Armstrong, is a rapper who rose to fame in 2018. He released his debut studio album in 2022, which reached number two on the UK Albums Chart and has since released 20 Top 10 singles in the UK.

Phobias: "I don’t have any phobias but I am not looking forward to eating or drinking anything I don’t want to."

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle? "I want people to understand I am not just a stereotypical obnoxious rapper who you can’t approach."

Best and worst attributes: "I’d like to think I am going to make everyone feel at home and comfortable. I will bring energy to the jungle. My worst? I am a terrible snorer. I even snore in a Northern accent!"

Dream camper: "I wouldn’t say he is my hero, but someone who would make the jungle a million times easier – and don’t ask me why, as I don’t have that answer – is Snoop Dogg."

What has Aitch said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2025?

Aitch admitted he cancelled gigs to take part in the show, and said: "On a personal Harrison level, this show is something I grew up watching in our house. It would almost be disrespectful to say ‘no’. Why would I not do it?

"On an Aitch level, I feel like I have got this calling to raise awareness for Down Syndrome and I feel that’s the perfect place. Also, you don’t always want to be stuck in the same world forever.

"You can branch out and do other things. You don’t have to stick to the code (rap world), because you think that’s cool. I did have to cancel some gigs for it. But you are never going to branch out if you do the same thing all the time."

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns on Sunday 16th November on ITV1 and ITVX.

