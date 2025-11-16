It's time to head back Down Under as I'm a Celebrity returns with a new line-up of celebrities who will be leaving their lives of luxury behind for the Australian jungle.

ITV has teased the celebrities will be met with a host of surprises created just for them as they find themselves cut off from the outside world and stuck on a diet of rice and beans.

Just some of the celebs taking part are Ruby Wax and Martin Kemp, and content creator Angry Ginge will be rubbing shoulders alongside them as he joins the starry line-up.

But just who is Angry Ginge? Read on to find out more about the I'm a Celebrity 2025 contestant.

Who is Angry Ginge?

Angry Ginge. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Age: 23

Job: Media personality

Instagram: @angryginge13

Angry Ginge is a streamer and YouTuber who many will know from his football-related content, particularly based around FIFA.

Over the course of his social media career, Angry Ginge has amassed over 1.3 million followers on Twitch and over 800,000 subscribers on YouTube, which has seen him nominated for the Best Sports Streamer award in 2024.

He has also taken part in reality competition show Inside, and participated in Soccer Aid and the Sidemen Charity Match.

Phobias: "I am not a big fan of spiders."

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle? "Nothing I can think of. As I stream eight hours every day, people see me from as soon as I wake up until as soon as I go to bed!"

Best and worst attributes: "I'd like to think I'm good at communication, making sure everyone is okay. My worst attribute? I do snore!"

Dream camper: "Wayne Rooney. He is a very funny guy."

What is Angry Ginge's real name?

Despite his online persona, Angry Ginge is not his real name. The streamer's name is actually Morgan Burtwistle.

What has Angry Ginge said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2025?

Angry Ginge said it was an "immediate yes" when he was approached to take part in I'm a Celebrity, admitting it was a "bucket list item" for him.

"I've watched the show on the sofa with my mum ever since I was a kid," he said. "To take part in it this year is something I couldn’t pass up on.

“But my whole life is spent on the phone. I’ve been away once for a week. And so, two to three weeks without it is going to be very educational to see how I will do!"

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returns on Sunday 16th November on ITV1 and ITVX.

