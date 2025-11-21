This year's season of I'm a Celebrity is now well underway with camp leaders emerging, friendships forming and fan favourites already being established.

The line-up is just as good as ever, with the likes of Martin Kemp, Aitch and Ruby Wax having entered the jungle last weekend. And just when we thought it couldn't get any better, we're now being spoiled to two newcomers. The late entrants were revealed on Wednesday's episode as Vogue Williams and Tom Read Wilson, and their entrances were shown in last night's (20th November) instalment.

But rather than entering the main camp right away, the duo will be living in a luxury cabin that is perched high in the tree tops known as The Leader's Lodge.

As we wait to see what impact the newcomers' arrival will have on the dynamics of the already established camp, here's everything you need to know about Tom Read Wilson.

Who is Tom Read Wilson?

Tom Read Wilson. Getty Images/ Dave Benett

Age: 39

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @tomreadwilson

Tom Read Wilson is an English television personality, actor and singer and is best know as serving as the receptionist and client co-ordinator on the E4 reality series Celebs Go Dating, which he has done since 2016.

Wilson is a trained singer, having attended the Royal Academy of Music. He was a contestant of the fifth series of The Voice UK in 2016. Throughout his career, he has taken part in many pantomimes and musicals, including most recently as Squidward in SpongeBob SquarePants the musical.

I'm a Celebrity is not Wilson's first reality show appearance as he previously took part in Celebrity Mastermind and Richard Osman's House of Games.

Phobias: "I’m frightened of everything, I am a very nervous person."

Biggest misconception you want to dispel in the jungle? "There is an adventurous spirit lurking in me and I can be intrepid. For instance, I have climbed a mountain and abseiled down a rock before. I’d like to show this side of me as it doesn’t come up very often."

Best and worst attributes: "I’d like to think I am a cheerleader. I do relish other people’s successes. Worst? I hum and sing a lot. I do wrestle with words as well, which I think can be a crushing bore if you are in the orbit of it. I will need to curb that."

Dream camper: "Juliet Stevenson, Clare Higgins or Celia Imrie – all the people I worship from the other side of the footlights."

What has Tom Read Wilson said about joining I'm a Celebrity 2025?

As one of the late entries in this year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Tom Read Wilson admits he is as "fearful

as a porcupine" as he reveals it was "abject terror" that made him accept the offer to take part.

Reflecting on his fears, Tom says: “My first thought when they approached me about taking part was abject terror. But I have got a very strict rule in life. If the only reason that you don’t want to do it is fear, you must do it whatever it is. I’m fearful as a porcupine and I am very nervous that my grey cells won’t dance properly in camp, too.

"At home, I do a cryptic crossword every day, I always have a book on the go and I am a bit worried that my frontal lobes will drop off if I don’t have a lubricant for it. I can be vague at times and I don’t want to scatter brain cells over the camp!”

But Tom is determined to face up to his fears. He explains: “My mantra is you must do it in spite of. It’s the unknown and things that I haven’t been nose to nose with that terrify me. It augments in your mind’s eye if you haven’t had an experience of something. In the case of a rodent, that augments hugely in a mind’s eye as I have never been nose-to-nose with one.”

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is on every night at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

