The first two I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2025 eliminations have taken place, with the decision left down to the public.

It's been almost two weeks since the original line-up of 10 celebrities entered the jungle. Since then they've well and truly been put through the ringer, facing some chilling beasties and creepy crawlies in the camp alone, not to mention the horrors of the trials.

But they couldn't all stay in the jungle playing happy families forever. One campmate, of course, had to be the first to leave – but who was it? And who is left in the running to be crowned King or Queen of the jungle?

Read on for everything you need to know about the eliminated campmate.

Who left I'm a Celebrity 2025?

Eddie Kadi

Eddie Kadi. ITV

Eddie Kadi became the second campmate to be eliminated from I'm a Celebrity, following a public vote.

"What a great time," Kadi said as he reflected on his journey on I'm a Celebrity. "I've made amazing friends, I’ve faced some fears, and to be fair it still feels surreal to be on such an iconic show."

He added: "It's literally changed my life. Coming from the Congo, where we have a massive rainforest, I feel like I’ve had a taste of what my grandparents experienced, and I realise now why they were so humble. They were joyful regardless of any situation."

Alex Scott

Alex Scott MBE. ITV

Alex Scott was the first famous face to be eliminated from the I'm a Celebrity camp.

Hosts Ant and Dec revealed to the camp that Alex and Kelly Brook were in the bottom two following a public vote.

After a tense moment, the pair revealed that Alex had been eliminated. The former Lioness said she felt "free" to be out of the jungle, adding that she found the experience "incredible".

"I'm so glad I got to do this series with such a great bunch of campmates," she said.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! airs nightly on ITV1 and iTVX.

