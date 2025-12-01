❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Who left I’m a Celebrity 2025? All the eliminated contestants
The first campmate has left the jungle!
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10, including the Christmas edition
Published: Monday, 1 December 2025 at 11:16 am
Authors
Katelyn MensahSenior Entertainment Writer
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.
Phoebe Kowhai BarnesFreelance Writer
Phoebe Kowhai Barnes is a Freelance Writer who covers pop culture and entertainment programmes for the Radio Times. She previously worked as the Senior Assistant Editor at The Tab where she managed its local department. She obtained a BA (Hons) in English Literature from University of Nottingham.
Ad
Ad
Last chance – subscribe now for our Christmas edition
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe now – don't miss out! 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad