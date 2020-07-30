ITV confirms I’m A Celeb’s return this Autumn and announces spin-off special

Good news, I’m A Celebrity 2020 fans: the show will return to our screens later this year with another batch of celebs heading into the jungle for its 20th series.

ITV confirmed today (30th July) that the long-running reality series will air this autumn, and to mark the show’s 20th series, the broadcaster will also show a one-off documentary, looking back on I’m A Celeb’s best moments.

I’m A Celebrity: A Jungle Story will celebrate the most memorable scenes and stand-out celebs from the show’s 19 year history.

The news will come as a relief to I’m A Celeb fans, as there has been previous uncertainty around whether the series would air this year due to coronavirus-caused travel restrictions.

ITV boss Kevin Lygo said back in June that the reality show was “likely to return this year” but that the series would likely air in December and the broadcaster would be looking at potential alternatives to replace it in the event that the series is cancelled.

According to recent reports, the I’m A Celebrity 2020 campers will be required to quarantine for at least two weeks before entering the jungle due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This could mean that this year’s celebs may end up spending over a month away from their families in Australia.

Despite the changes made to accommodate coronavirus restrictions, various celebrities are rumoured to be joining the line-up, including presenter Vernon Kay, who ITV has reportedly secured for £250,000.

Other celebs potentially joining the I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up include RuPaul’s Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne, Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, comedian Jason Manford and Corrie’s Beverley Callard.

The survival competition, which first began airing on ITV in 2002, has been hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly since series one, with one exception being series 18, which saw Holly Willoughby replace McPartlin on temporary basis.

Former EastEnders actress Jacqueline Jossa emerged as last year’s Jungle Queen, with Coronation Street’s Andy Whyment and Capital DJ Roman Kemp coming in second and third place respectively.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here will return to ITV later this autumn. To see what’s on right now, check out our TV Guide.