I’m A Celebrity contestants ‘to quarantine for two weeks’ before entering jungle
Contestants on I’m A Celebrity 2020 will reportedly need to quarantine for two weeks before entering the jungle this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
According to The Sun, ITV bosses are “determined” to continue filming the show in Queensland’s Springbrook National Park and will require campmates to quarantine for a fortnight before filming the upcoming series.
“I’m A Celeb is one of the toughest reality shows out there and adding a two-week quarantine period is only going to make it harder,” the publication’s source said.
“The welfare of the campmates is the biggest concern, so having them possibly put in quarantine for a fortnight lessens the risk of anyone falling ill.”
“They understand that for some people, the thought of maybe having to spend more than a month away from their families might be off-putting,” they continued. “But in the grand scheme of things, having this two-week plan in place is one simple way of being able to ensure the health of those taking part — and the people working on the show.”
Earlier in July, reports suggested that ITV were considering moving production on I’m A Celeb to Scotland in light of COVID-19.
If the reports are true, I’m A Celeb will join a list of TV shows which reportedly plan to quarantine their contestants, including Love Island USA, Strictly Come Dancing and even HBO Max’s Friends Reunion.
Famous faces rumoured to be joining this year’s I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up include singer Jessie J, Tiger King’s Carole Baskin, Coronation Street’s Beverley Callard, The Inbetweener’s Emily Atack and presenter Richard Madeley.
