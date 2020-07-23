Speaking to RadioTimes.com, the TV star - who is known for presenting ITV's Family Fortunes - revealed he'd "never say never" to joining the I'm A Celebrity 2020 line-up.

When asked if he'd be heading to Australia (or Scotland depending on the pandemic) to take part in the ITV show, he laughed: "I thought you might ask me this. The reason why that story came out, I think, is because I've been asked for the last two or three years to do I'm A Celebrity."

He continued: "I've always turned it down. I think my name must have still been in a notebook and it's been floated around.

"We'll see. Never say never. Like I say, I've been asked two or three times in the past and it's not been the right time so I don't know."

According to sources, Kay, 46, accepted a deal believed to be worth £250,000 to appear on I'm a Celebrity...

"Everyone’s so pleased to have Vernon on board, he’s a lovely guy, full of down-to-earth northern charm and perfect for the show," the insider told The Mirror.

If true, this means Kay - who is returning to screens this August to host Formula E - will appear on ITV’s biggest show over the autumn while his wife Tess Daly presents BBC1’s Saturday night hit Strictly Come Dancing.

Kay joins a long list of celebs on this year's rumoured line-up. Recently, Jason Manford said he'd take part in the show if it meant Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin could be his campmate.

Sounds like this is going to be a very interesting cast list. Count us in!

Vernon Kay will return to our screens between 5th - 13th August for six action-packed Formula E races to finish the season, with all the drama live and free on the BBC Red Button. Look out for our full Formula E guide coming soon!