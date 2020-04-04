However, Jaguar star Mitch Evans produced a scintillating display to claw his way from the very back of the grid (24th) to finish sixth after a disastrous qualifying session saw the New Zealander fail to make it out of the garage in time to record a lap.

How to watch Formula E on TV

As a consequence of the ongoing health emergency in Italy and as part of provisions to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country, it was announced on 6th March that the Rome E-Prix would no longer be staged on 4th April 2020.

"Formula E, in agreement with the relevant authorities in Rome, EUR S.p.A and together with the FIA and Automobile Club d'Italia (ACI), will work closely with championship partners and stakeholders in order to assess and review alternative options to postpone the Rome E-Prix to a later date once restrictions have been lifted," it was announced in a statement.

Previously, you would have been able to watch Rome E-Prix live for free on BBC Two.

The race was set to begin 2:00pm GMT on Saturday 4th April and last just 45 minutes for an intense, compact racing experience.

Live coverage of the E-Prix was also set to air on Eurosport 2.

How to live stream Formula E online

The original plan was to live stream the race for free via BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website.

Both options can be viewed on a host of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rome E-Prix schedule

Note – this is the original, now-defunct schedule, with the race being called off due to coronavirus.

Friday 3rd April

Practice 1 – TBC

Saturday 4th April 2020

Practice 2 – 8:00am (BBC Red Button, iPlayer, website)

Qualifying – 9:45am (BBC Red Button, iPlayer, website / Eurosport)

RACE – 2:00pm (BBC Two, iPlayer, website / Eurosport)