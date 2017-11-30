I'm a Celeb viewers were fuming after Kezia Dugdale got a Harry Potter question wrong
The Scottish Labour politician needs to brush up on her Potter knowledge
After much anticipation (and a sexism debate), last night the I’m a Celeb campmates finally took on the celebrated Celebrity Cyclone challenge.
Free from fish guts and creepy crawlies, the trial tasked the remaining celebs (Jamie Lomas, Georgia Toffolo, Iain Lee and Jennie McAlpine) to force four oversized stars up a slippery slope as they’re hit by the elements.
Scottish Labour politician Kezia Dugdale has alienated herself from the Harry Potter-loving section of the voting public (so basically, everyone) by getting a question about Voldemort wrong on I'm A Celebrity on Wednesday night.
During her Fear Factory trial with former Conservative MP Stanley Johnson, which involved answering a series of questions while covered in bugs, Kezia was asked whether Voldemort's real name was Tom Riddle or Tom Malfoy.
"I think he must be a Malfoy," she said, after hesitating. Johnson was equally unsure.
Many Harry Potter devotees then took to Twitter to express their bemusement at Kezia's lack of knowledge of fellow Scot JK Rowling's beloved book series.
But despite their evident dearth of pop cultural knowledge, Kezia and Stanley managed to answer enough questions correctly to go back to the camp with five stars.
