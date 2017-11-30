After much anticipation (and a sexism debate), last night the I’m a Celeb campmates finally took on the celebrated Celebrity Cyclone challenge.

Advertisement

Free from fish guts and creepy crawlies, the trial tasked the remaining celebs (Jamie Lomas, Georgia Toffolo, Iain Lee and Jennie McAlpine) to force four oversized stars up a slippery slope as they’re hit by the elements.

But despite their evident dearth of pop cultural knowledge, Kezia and Stanley managed to answer enough questions correctly to go back to the camp with five stars.

Advertisement

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Airs nightly on ITV at 9pm.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement