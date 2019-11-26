This was particularly gutting for Wright, who has been struggling with the show's food restrictions.

Fortunately, Jenner was able to smuggle him a corn on the cob and some chicken from her meal - a kind gesture, but one that could have serious consequences.

Speaking on the ITV2 companion show Extra Camp, hosts Ant and Dec said: "Contraband in camp. We’ve noted it. It’s been noted."

In the past, show executives have acted swiftly when similar breaches have been made, often implementing an unpleasant forfeit of some variety.

The trial that resulted in Ian, Cliff and Andy missing out was subject to criticism on Twitter by some fans who felt it was unreasonably hard, but Ant and Dec defended it on Twitter, writing: "The stand ins did it when we tested it."

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here is on ITV, tonight at 9pm