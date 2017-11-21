But with up to three weeks spent in the Australian jungle – on Channel 4's rival ITV – has Toff exited the reality series that first made her famous?

Don't worry, Made in Chelsea fans. You can breathe a deep sigh of relief – Toff will be back with Jamie, Louise and the gang, RadioTimes.com have been assured.

But in the meantime she'll be contending with plenty of jungle critters on ITV's I'm a Celebrity – starting tonight with this toe-curling Bushtucker horror...

