However, tonight's Critter-Cal Rescue task isn’t only about the creepy crawlies. The pair have to collect stars, each of which will translate into a meal for the camp.

But things don't go too well for Khan, who fails to get a star after being pinched by a crab. Further down the dark tunnel, he then has to insert his hand into an opening and retrieves what he thinks is a meal token. It's not: it's a snake. Cue much screaming and scrabbling as the welterweight champ tries to crawl away from the reptile.

Will Khan make it out without a snake bite or two? And will Ant and Dec be able to control their laughter? It's not long until we find out...

