I love Old Men Grooving and put a line in the sand the minute I saw their original audition: I will back them all the way to the final. I still maintain the five-piece should have earned a Golden Buzzer after they hit us with their very own brand of dad dancing. Don't let the woolly jumpers fool you, OMG (what the cool kids call them) mean business, with routines that unexpectedly switch from slow and gentle to full on break dancing. Want more? Here's Old Men Grooving's guide to dad dancing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggswWVZ8zKA

The act that will probably win: Calum Scott

More like this

Only a fool wouldn't follow Simon Cowell's lead (he's Mr Reality for a reason) and his Golden Buzzer choice this year is a good'un. He's a singer (no surprises), but not just any old singer – 26-year-old Calum from Hull has amazing vocals and the likeable charm of Olly Murs to boot. His original audition saw him put a twist on Robyn’s Dancing on My Own and you can bet his semi-final performance will be just as inventive. It's what earned him Cowell's backing, after all.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WSinMOs5eGw

The act the final needs: Dylan Byrd

Even after several viewings I cannot help but grin all the way through 17-year-old Dylan's dance routine to Jessie J's Bang Bang. Alesha became the most unpopular judge of the day after buzzing his original audition, while the rest of the panel got into the swing of the routine he'd perfected in his bedroom. Sure the act isn't faultless, but the final would be a much sadder show for not including Dylan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZqj0OpfLdc

The four-legged bet: Jules and Matisse

It didn't look like any canine act could topple Marc Metral and his 'speaking dog' Wendy this year. But then came Jules and Matisse with their playful dog catcher-themed act that could melt the iciest of hearts. The judges have told me before that they think a dog could win again this year, and my hope is if another pooch is crowned, it's Matisse.

The act that deserves to win: Jamie Raven

Magician Jamie Raven seems like the sort of act that's worked hard for his big break. A spot at this year's Royal Variety Show would certainly be that. He wowed the judges with his close-up card tricks and seems like he's got plenty more ideas up his sleeves. Not that he needs to hide things up his sleeves – this is real magic, right..?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0m9QtYWTIE

Advertisement

This year's Britain's Got Talent semi-finals kick off Monday at 7:30pm on ITV