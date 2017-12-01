The contestant with the least votes will go straight into the traditional exit interview with hosts Ant and Dec and could then be heading over to ITV2's spin-off show Extra Camp to discuss their jungle experiences with Scarlett Moffat, Joel Dommett and Joe Swash.

The first celeb voted out won't technically be the first to leave the jungle this year, of course – YouTube star Jack Maynard was forced to pull out after offensive tweets he had sent surfaced.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is on ITV nightly at 9pm