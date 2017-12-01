First I'm a Celebrity contestant to leave on Friday night's show
Viewers can vote to save their faves...
Friday night's episode of I'm a Celebrity... Get me Out of Here! will see the first of this year's campmates leaving the show, as viewers vote to save their favourite contestants.
However, not all the celebs will be up for eviction, with strawberry-stealing stars Iain Lee and Amir Khan having gained immunity after their faces were revealed on two randomly chosen boxes at the Snake Rock camp, and Dennis also now immune after a successful challenge by Amir, Jamie and Toff on the night.
- I'm a Celebrity Day 11 recap: Iain and Amir shock viewers with Dingo Dollar betrayal
- I'm a Celebrity Day 12 recap: Amir and Toff join Fright Club and Dennis Wise turns Jack Bauer
The contestant with the least votes will go straight into the traditional exit interview with hosts Ant and Dec and could then be heading over to ITV2's spin-off show Extra Camp to discuss their jungle experiences with Scarlett Moffat, Joel Dommett and Joe Swash.
The first celeb voted out won't technically be the first to leave the jungle this year, of course – YouTube star Jack Maynard was forced to pull out after offensive tweets he had sent surfaced.
- Jack Maynard forced to leave I'm a Celebrity
- Jack Maynard apologises for "disgusting" tweets that led to his I'm a Celebrity exit
- I'm A Celeb's Jack Maynard issues apology for deleted 2011 tweet about rape
- Who is Jack Maynard? I’m A Celebrity 2017 profile
I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is on ITV nightly at 9pm