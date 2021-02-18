Who left RuPaul’s Drag Race UK this week? Sixth queen eliminated

Now we’re past the half-way point in RuPaul’s Drag Race UK series two, the competition is seriously heating up and even the smallest mistake can land you in the bottom.

Advertisement

That’s a lesson one queen learnt this week when she became the sixth queen to be eliminated from the show.

Tonight’s episode saw the highly-anticipated Snatch Game take place, with the remaining queens whipping out their best celebrity impersonations in an attempt to make Ru laugh.

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

While Bimini Bon Boulash wowed the judges with her spot-on Katie Price impression, surprisingly, the comedy queens Lawrence Chaney and Clapham queen Tia Kofi found themselves in the bottom when their respective takes on Miriam Margolyes and Mel B fell flat.

Meanwhile, on the runway, the judges were underwhelmed with Tia’s prehistoric-themed look, with Michelle Visage saying: “This is definitely an improvement for you. We can see your body. I still think your makeup could use some work. It’s not terrible but it needs to be better.”

RuPaul added: “I don’t want you to be hard on yourself. Look at that gorgeous body. You could wear anything. B***h.”

After a dramatic lip-sync to Cathy Dennis’s Touch Me, RuPaul told Tia Kofi, who’d previously been in the bottom two twice in the competition, to sashay away.

Speaking after her elimination, the 30-year-old said: “Listen, I was sent home by someone with three RuPeter badges so that’s fine. That is fair enough.

“Maybe I didn’t quite get out of my head but I am so lucky and so grateful to have made it as far as I did. If I could change one thing about my time on Drag Race I’d probably burn all of my outfits and walk down the runway naked every single time.”

Advertisement

Just six queens are through to the competition’s seventh round, which will see the remaining RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants create show-stopping superhero outfits.

New episodes of Drag Race UK season two are available to stream on BBC iPlayer on Thursdays from 7pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.