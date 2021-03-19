Drag Race UK finalists air their views on which queen should win Drag Race US season 13

The finalists of Drag Race UK 2021 have revealed which queen they want to win the US’s RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13, with Gottmik, Symone and Kandy Muse being their top choices.

Advertisement

Yesterday’s highly anticipated Drag Race UK final saw Glasgow’s Lawrence Chaney take home the crown but, with seven queens left in the show’s US version, the British finalists revealed their top picks for the season 13 winner.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of yesterday’s final, Bimini Bon Boulash said they would like to see Gottmik or Symone crowned the season 13 champion.

“Mik to me, Mik’s pushing boundaries. His message is so important. I think he’s gonna change the world in a good way. And I think Symone as well is just an incredible example of someone who’s fierce and fearless and their fashion’s the next level, and they really think outside the box and they’re fashion forward.

“I think either of them would be incredible. But anyone that makes it to the final, you’ve got there for a reason and anyone would be a worthy winner.”

Netflix

Meanwhile, Ellie Diamond revealed Gottmik, Kandy Muse and Symone to be her top picks, adding that Symone’s last runway look, which paid tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement, made her one to watch.

“The runway theme for that was Fascinating Fascinators. She took that runway and did something with it to use her platform and use her voice to then make more awareness of the situation that’s going on in America and across the world, so Symone is fabulous.

“And Gottmik – I mean visually Gottmik’s make-up is stunning, I love them and I love their sort of drag aesthetic. In the last challenge you knew that Kandy Muse was painted as Gottmik because of the face, the white face with the different shapes of the eyes and the neon hair. Yeah, amazing.

Lawrence Chaney said she’d like Symone to reign alongside her, saying: “What’s amazing for me, like Ellie was saying, is what Gottmik and Symone stand for. It’s that whole thing, ‘I can just be pretty, I’m wearing a pretty dress.’ No. There is a message behind it, there is a meaning behind it.

Netflix

“And you’re using every part of your brain because you’re going, ‘Wow, this is a gorgeous silhouette of an outfit. What’s the meaning of this outfit? The makeup is amazing, the hair is amazing.’ You’re able to appreciate so many more facets to their drag because there is meaning and heart behind it.”

Tayce also said she wanted to see Symone on the Drag Race US throne, adding: “She’s everything. She’s been representing and really standing up for the movement and expressing the struggle that’s going on right now with racial discrimination. It’s been absolutely inspiring to watch.

“That performance she did last week with the Say Their Names dress, that was absolutely iconic. She’s so sweet and so thoughtful and I would love to see her win. But there’s so many – there’s such a great case there anyway, they’re all stars.

“I love Rosé, I love Denali, I love Uttica, I love Kandy, I love them all but I would love to see Symone take it. Or Gottmik.”

Series 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is still underway, with seven queens remaining in the competition and competing for the Drag Race crown.

Advertisement

New episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race US arrive on Netflix every Saturday. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.