Presenting solo, project manager Simon Ambrose – who was in the same Apprentice intake as Katie Hopkins – was tasked with selling a mini-trampoline, a pitch he started by innocently yet awkwardly jumping on the device, even showing off a few star jumps. And then it happened.

Giving no thought to his positioning, Simon began demonstrating how to screw the legs to the trampoline, accidentally creating a very NSFW image.

And completely unaware he was fiddling with a small pole over his groin, Simon carried on, occasionally dropping a line like “if you’re a young child you can do this!”, as the calls from customers completely halted.

And here’s the biggest surprise: Simon actually won the competition that year. After defeating fellow finalist Kristina Grimes, he went on to work for Sugar's property company Amsprop before becoming a propertier in his own right in 2010. He’s actually now got a beard and a baby, if you were curious.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BoutwSaHYf7/

However, for all his successes, Simon will never be able to live down this genuine moment of TV gold.

And here’s hoping the Class of 2018 will gift us a gaffe worthy of Simon in the next episode – even if it means no shopping channel is willing to host candidates for another nine years.

The Apprentice is on 9pm Wednesday, BBC1