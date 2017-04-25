“The show will definitely be refreshed but the basics will be the same, we will still be teaching celebrities how to skate," she added.

“It was a different sort of platform being in the studio – we like to be creative and come up with new things. There’s a new bar to set when the show returns.”

ITV refused to comment when RadioTimes.com asked whether Torvill's claims were true, although rumours of a Dancing on Ice return have been circulating for several weeks now.

Torvill and Dean starred in every series of the show, which ran for nine series from 2006 until its final run in 2014; Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby hosted the show until series seven, when Christine Bleakley took over alongside Schofield.

There was quite the rotating roster of judges over the years, but the classic line-up was undoubtedly Karen Barber, Jason Gardiner, Robin Cousins, Ruthie Henshall and Nicky Slater, while Barber and Gardiner’s fighting became somewhat infamous on the show.

The final series aired in 2014 and was a special “all stars” version of the show, featuring some of the best and worst skaters from down the years.

The final show was eventually won by Ray Quinn, who had also come first in the fourth series.