Olympic skating professionals Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be back to whip the skaters into shape, before the returning stars battle it out to see who really is the skater of skaters.

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Christine Bleakley will be back at the helm, guiding the skaters through each week of the final series.

Schofield says, "Viewers are in for an absolute treat this year. I'm over the moon we'll be welcoming back to the ice some of our very best skaters and characters from over the years."

There's an X Factor star, an Emmerdale favourite, a former footballer, stars of EastEnders and many more who will be donning their skates for another bid at the title.

Meet the 2014 skating class...

Bonnie Langford: Actress and dancer who came third in series 1

Suzanne Shaw: Former Hear'Say star who was the winner in series 3

Zaraah Abrahams: Best-known for starring in Waterloo Road and placing third in series 3

Hayley Tamaddon: Former Emmerdale actress and soon-to-be Coronation Street star who won series 5

Jorgie Porter: Hollyoaks favourite who scooped second place in series 7

Beth Tweddle: Olympic gymnastics medalist and last year's series 8 winner

David Seaman: Former footballer, well known for playing in goal, who came fourth in series 1

Kyran Bracken: Former rugby union player and winner in series 2

Gareth Gates: Of Pop Idol fame Gareth is back after placing fourth in series 3

Ray Quinn: X Factor runner-up and star of the West End, Ray won series 4 of the show

Todd Carty: Former EastEnders star Todd is well remembered for placing ninth in series 4

Gary Lucy: Known for starring in The Bill, Hollyoaks and Footballers' Wives, Gary came second in series 5

Sam Attwater: Best-known for appearing in EastEnders Sam was the series 6 winner

Joe Pasquale: Comedian and former King of the Jungle placed sixth in series 8 last year

