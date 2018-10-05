The 67-year-old is the 11th celebrity to join the show, following Gemma Collins, former Westlife star Brian McFadden, Richard Blackwood and Love Islander Wes Nelson.

Conn announced the news herself on Friday morning's Lorraine with a video message. Check it out below.

In a statement, the actress added: "Boy oh boy, I'm going from being a Pink Lady to Queen of the Ice. I'm coming to the UK on Monday and I can't wait to see you!"

In the years after the 1978 musical was released, Conn went on to star in US TV series Benson, Cagney & Lacey and Law and Order: SVU.