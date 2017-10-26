The official Dancing on Ice Instagram account is slowly revealing hints as to who has been confirmed for the 2018 line-up, and we're as sure we can be that's rugby star Max Evans's torso and Bake Off winner Candice Brown applying her trademark lipstick.

But here are all the latest rumours for who could be getting their skates on in the new year:

Candice Brown (Getty)

Last year's winner of The Great British Bake Off looks like she's set to swap spatulas for skates as she's reportedly signed up for the first revamped series of Dancing on Ice.

Will she be as good at baking as she is at skating?

Jake Quickenden (Getty)

Is there no ITV reality show that Jake hasn't done? First it was The X Factor, then it was I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and now it looks like he is headed for the ice rink.

He should have a head start against some of his fellow celebrities as earlier this year he trained up for The Jump and was a standby contestant in case anyone got injured.

Katie McGlynn

Katie McGlynn (Getty)

The Coronation Street actress, who plays Sinead Tinker in the ITV soap, has reportedly signed up for Dancing on Ice. And she's not the only Corrie cast member rumoured to be swapping the Cobbles for the rink...

Antony Cotton

Antony Cotton (Getty)

Yep, Katie McGlynn's Corrie co-star Antony Cotton, who has previously appeared on I'm a Celebrity and Soapstar Superstar, is also apparently being lined up tp take to the ice in 2018.

Toby Anstis

Toby Anstis (Getty)

It feels like Toby Anstis has almost certainly been on Dancing on Ice before. But nope, apparently not! The radio DJ has something of the Todd Carty about him, which is not necessarily a good thing. But either way, we can't wait to see him on the ice!

Paul Burrell

Paul Burrell (Getty)

Who remembers Australian Princess? Just us? What about when Paul Burrell performed as Richard Gere on Stars in Their Eyes back in 2006? Honestly, we're not making this stuff up. Princess Diana's former butler has also – of course – already been in the jungle, as well as starring on Celebrity Big Brother in 2015. The next natural step? Dancing on Ice, of course!

Ray J (Getty)

The former CBB star is arguably most famous for a dalliance (we think that's the most polite way of phrasing it...) with Kim Kardashian, which earned him worldwide fame. In January 2017 he appeared in Celebrity Big Brother, so he's had a taste of UK reality TV already.

Sally Morgan

Following Derek Acorah's stint on CBB earlier this year, the latest TV psychic / medium / ghost whisperer to sign up to a bit of reality TV is reportedly Sally Morgan.

Ebony Rainford-Brent

Ebony Rainford-Brent (Getty)

Retired cricketer Ebony will be a newbie to reality TV if she's confirmed for the latest series of Dancing on Ice. But she won't be the only cricket star in the line-up if this is to be believed...

Monty Panesar

Monty Panesar (Getty)

Another big name in cricket, Monty Panesar has previously played for Sussex, Essex, Northamptonshire and England – but one thing he hasn't done so far is reality TV! Is a stint in Dancing on Ice about to change that?

Amber Hill

Amber Hill (Getty)

The Olympic skeet shooter (that's where you break clay targets mid-air), won a gold medal at the 2015 European Games, making her the youngest winner in the event’s history, and while she missed out on a medal at the Rio Olympics last year, the former Young BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner now has her sights set on Tokyo. And possibly a TV ice rink, too.

Saira Khan (Getty)

After shooting to fame on The Apprentice in 2005, Saira has since gone on to forge a successful TV career including being a Loose Woman and starring on Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.

Alex Gerrard

Alex Gerrard (Getty)

As well as being a columnist and releasing her own perfume (named simply 'Alex'), the wife of Steven Gerrard is another one in the rumoured line-up who would be a newbie to reality TV.

Max Evans

Max Evans (Getty)

Max's brother Thom Evans starred in Strictly Come Dancing back in 2014 and it was a big shock when he was voted out of the competition prematurely in week four. Let's hope sibling and fellow rugby star Max has a bit more luck if he takes to the ice next year...

Stephen Bailey

Stephen Bailey (Getty)

The up-and-coming comedian is a relative unknown, but if Stephen Bailey has indeed been signed up for Dancing on Ice he might want to look at his tour dates!

Currently there are several weekend stand-up gigs in his tour calendar pencilled in for February next year, so he might need to jig things about if he's now doing DOI!

Olly Smith

Olly Smith (Getty)

The wine expert and TV presenter is a regular on Saturday Kitchen and if Olly is indeed signed up to this year's Dancing on Ice, he's certainly going to need a lot of bottle...

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2018