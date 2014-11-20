Jake says: “I will look forward to getting my teeth into everything – but who knows what I am getting my teeth into?!”

Famous, why? Jake has taken part in two series of The X Factor.

Bio: After first auditioning for the 2012 series of X Factor, Jake made it to Judges' Houses with mentor Nicole Scherzinger. He wasn't chosen for the live shows, but returned this year to become part of Mel B's final team. He was the fifth act to be voted out after a sing-off with Louis Walsh's group Only The Young. He told RadioTimes.com the day after his exit that he was keen to enter the jungle.

Then: Auditioning in 2012

Now: Performing on this year's live shows

