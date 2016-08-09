Twitter: @IamSairaKhan

Famous, why? Panellist on Loose Women and runner-up on The Apprentice

Bio: Saira got her first taste of fame when she finished second on the inaugural series of The Apprentice way back in 2008. Lord Sugar may have hired transport manager Tim Campbell, but it's Saira who has kept her toe in the spotlight, nowadays earning her keep as a writer and presenter – although most viewers will know her best as a panellist on Loose Women.

She's been an outspoken addition to the show ever since she joined in 2015, hitting headlines earlier this year for comments about her marriage and her struggles to have children. As well as her gig on the chatty ITV panel, Saira co-hosts The Martin Lewis Money Show and has cropped up on Radio 4's Women's Hour.

Then: On the receiving end of a foul-mouthed rant from fellow Apprentice contestant Paul...

Now: Opening up about her relationship on Loose Women