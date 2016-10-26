Candice, in tears and lost for words, said it was an incredible opportunity.

“I did it. I’m good. I’m good enough,” she said. “Honestly, I don’t know what to say. Oh my god, what an opportunity. Amazing, I don’t know what else to say.”

After the episode, Candice admitted that hearing her name called out gave her a huge confidence boost.

“I have low self belief, even though my friends and family constantly build my confidence up,” she said. “So it was a big moment in my life, probably the biggest so far.”

Andrew had come top in the technical challenge and Jane had impressed in the signature challenge, but in the end it was Candice's performance in the bumper picnic challenge that won the day.

Bakers from the current series returned to celebrate the last episode of the series – and the last full episode to be shown on the BBC before Bake Off's move to Channel 4.

Fan favourite Val backed Candice ahead of the final result, although each had their favourites.

The episode also featured interviews with Candice's family, including her father, who said, “Regardless of whether she wins or loses, she’ll always be a winner in my eyes. She’s my daughter.”

Before the final episode, Candice told Radio Times that her boyfriend and family encouraged her to apply. "when I felt unsure, they give me a good nudge!" she said.

"Life hasn’t really changed," she added of her experience on the show. "It was straight back to work – although I am now Miss Brown or 'Lady from Bake Off'! I would love to be able to bake all the time – but who knows what will happen?"