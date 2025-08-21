Now, a spin-off series featuring celebrities instead of everyday 'civilians' is on the way, and we previously heard that it will be coming in the Autumn; now we know the exact month.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival 2025, Syeda Irtizaali, Interim BBC Director of Unscripted, confirmed that the series would premiere in October 2025.

Irtizaali added, "I was worried about how they were going to play it compared to members of the public, but we have nothing to worry about."

The cast of The Celebrity Traitors. BBC

She teased: "Some of the things you'll see them doing are extraordinary."

The line-up for the celebrity spin-off was previously confirmed as actor Stephen Fry, actor Mark Bonnar, comedian Lucy Beaumont, content creator Niko Omilana, comedian Nick Mohammed, EastEnders star Tameka Empson, singer Paloma Faith, Olympian Tom Daley, and actor Ruth Codd.

Rounding out the cast are singer Cat Burns, comedian Alan Carr, singer Charlotte Church, actor Celia Imrie, broadcaster Clare Balding, historian David Olusoga, former England rugby player Joe Marler, comedian Joe Wilkinson, broadcaster Kate Garraway, and TV presenter Jonathan Ross.

The BBC also previously confirmed that the main Traitors series will also return for its fourth run in early 2026, likely keeping its usual winter slot.

The Traitors will return for a celebrity spin-off and a fourth season, while seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

